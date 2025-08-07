Understanding high blood pressure: A local guide to a silent killer
How is Blood Pressure Measured?
A blood pressure reading consists of two numbers: the 'top' number (systolic) and the 'bottom' number (diastolic). The systolic pressure measures the force when your heart beats, and the diastolic pressure measures the force when your heart rests between beats. For instance, a reading of 140 over 90 would indicate high blood pressure.
Globally, an estimated 1.3 billion people live with high blood pressure. Here in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, data from 2023 showed that one in eight residents were diagnosed with or being treated for the condition, and this number is predicted to rise.
Do You Know if You Have High Blood Pressure?
The tricky thing about high blood pressure is that it often has no obvious symptoms. While some people might experience dizziness, feeling sick, tiredness, sweating, or headaches, many others have no symptoms at all. This is why it's often referred to as a "silent killer." The only way to truly know if you have high blood pressure is to have it measured by a healthcare professional.
Taking Control of Your Blood Pressure
The good news is that high blood pressure is often preventable and manageable. Living a healthy lifestyle is key. This includes:
- Regular physical exercise: Staying active helps keep your heart strong.
- Reducing smoking: Smoking severely impacts blood vessel health.
- Eating a healthier diet: A balanced diet low in salt and saturated fats can make a big difference.
- Improving sleep quality: Good sleep is crucial for overall health, including blood pressure.
- Reducing stress levels: Stress can contribute to elevated blood pressure.
As Tom, interviewed by Blood Pressure UK, wisely put it, "Having high blood pressure isn’t the end of the world. There are plenty of easy changes you can make to look after yourself.”
Local Support Available
You can get your blood pressure checked at local pharmacies, your GP, local Boots stores and even some supermarkets.