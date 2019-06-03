Twelve-year-old Stamford schoolboy rings bell to tell the world he has beaten cancer

A courageous 12-year-old cancer survivor spent the weekend celebrating beating cancer after ringing the end of treatment bell after three years of surgery and chemotherapy

Isaac Fell, a Year 8 student at Stamford School, and his family celebrated the joyful occasion at Peterborough Hospital on May 31, ahead of National Cancer Survivors Day [June 2].

Isaac rings the bell with his family

The ringing of the bell at hospital has become an iconic symbol for children who have beat cancer.

Before he rang the bell, Isaac made sure he said a special thanks to all the people who had helped him with his fight.

Brave Isaac had been battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) having been diagnosed aged just nine in February 2016. He had first noticed something wrong after suffering from back pain in December 2015, following athletics training.

Mum Liz Fell, a criminal lawyer, said: “Celebrating Isaac’s end of treatment was a wonderful experience – after more than three years of treatment, we often wondered if this day would ever come but seeing Isaac ring the bell and finally say goodbye to cancer was absolutely surreal and an emotional high for our family.

Liz and sister-in-law, Lisa completed the Vitality 10K dressed as the treatment bells

“We are so thankful for the amazing care he has had throughout his cancer journey. We are grateful to the staff at Peterborough Hospital and the work of charities like Children with Cancer UK – which works hard to improve cure rates, reduce treatment side effects and also provides special days out to families affected by cancer.

“Our family has had so many incredible experiences through Children with Cancer UK and these memories will last a lifetime.”

Throughout Isaac’s treatment, the Fell family participated in a host of sports and running events in an effort to raise money for Children with Cancer UK, including the recent London Marathon and the Vitality London 10,000, raising more than £20,000 for the charity which is a leading funder of childhood research.

In celebration of Isaac ringing the end of treatment bell, Liz and sister-in-law, Lisa, also donned symbolic bell costumes for the Vitality 10K held last week.