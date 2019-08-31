‘Toxic air’ at GP practices and hospital in and around Peterborough

Patients visiting three GP practices in the Peterborough area are breathing in “toxic air,” according to a charity.

Wansford Surgery, New Queen Street Surgery in Whittlesey and Yaxley Group Practice are located in areas with “unsafe” levels of pollution.

Stamford and Rutland Hospital is also included on the list which has been put together by the British Lung Foundation.

The data is based on levels of a dangerous air pollutant (PM2.5) which are above the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) recommended limit.

PM2.5 are minuscule particles that pass through the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Exposure to levels above the WHO limit could “aggravate existing conditions and increase patients’ and staff’s risk of developing a lung condition further down the line,” the charity said.

The Government pledged earlier this year to pass legislation which would see the UK legally enforce the WHO limit.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “All areas of our city are compliant with the UK legal limits for air pollution. Air quality for Peterborough is assessed annually and that report is sent to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for review.

“In addition - according to the British Lung Foundation’s online interactive map of predicted levels - there is only one GP surgery in Peterborough that exceeds the more stringent World Health Organization’s levels for air pollution. Many of our much smaller surrounding towns in the region are also identified as exceeding those levels.

“However, Peterborough City Council is committed to improving further and just last month was one of many cities across the UK to declare a climate emergency which aims to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.”

The British Lung Foundation said across Britain more than 2,000 health centres, including major teaching hospitals, children’s hospitals, clinics and GP surgeries, are in areas which exceed safe air pollution limits.