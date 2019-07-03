The Queen will officially open new Cambridgeshire hospital

Her Majesty The Queen is to officially a new Cambridgeshire hospital.

It has been announced today (Wednesday, July 3) that Elizabeth II will officially open the new Royal Papworth Hospital on Tuesday, July 9.

HM The Queen will meet with staff and patients during her visit as well as seeing some of the state-of-the-art facilities at the world-leading heart and lung hospital.

Since opening on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in May, more than 9,000 patients have been through the outpatients department and clinicians have carried out more than 2,000 procedures.

The visit follows the hospital receiving a royal title to become Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in 2017.

Professor John Wallwork, chairman of Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It will be a huge honour to welcome Her Majesty to our hospital on July 9. We are all very excited to show off our fantastic new building and demonstrate the amazing levels of care our patients receive.

“For us it will be lovely for our staff to have the opportunity to meet HM The Queen and explain how the work they do makes such a difference to people’s lives.”

“Our move to the Cambridge Biomedical Campus was an incredibly complex project,” added Stephen Posey, chief executive at Royal Papworth, “which was successfully delivered through hard work, dedication and amazing team work.

“In less than three weeks we transferred the services and equipment of a world class hospital to our new home and most importantly ensured our patients were safe and comfortable throughout the move.

“The visit of Her Majesty will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase what we have achieved and we are all very much looking forward to the day.”