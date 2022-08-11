Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are less than five ‘confirmed and highly probable’ cases of monkeypox in Peterborough, as of this week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed.

The figures are the first to be published by UKHSA for cases of monkeypox, by local authority, since cases of the infection were first confirmed in England on May 6 this year.

UKHSA revealed as of August 8, there were 2,914 confirmed and 103 highly probable monkeypox cases in the UK – a total of 3,017 cases.

The number of monkeypox cases in Peterborough revealed for the first time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of these cases, 2,883 were in England – with 11 in Cambridgeshire, according to the latest available data.

UK cases of monkeypox have been on the rise, with 777 more confirmed cases now than the 2,137 laboratory confirmed cases recorded last month (July 18).

Monkeypox is a zoonotic infection, which is caused by the monkeypox virus.

Between 2018 and 2021, there had only been seven cases of monkeypox in the UK.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but the outbreak has mainly been in gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men without documented history of travel to endemic countries.

Dr William Welfare, incident director at UKHSA, said: “While the most recent data suggests the growth of the outbreak has slowed, we continue to see new cases every day.

"While anyone can get monkeypox, the majority of monkeypox cases in the UK continue to be in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, with the infection being passed on mainly through close contact in interconnected sexual networks.

“Please continue to be aware of symptoms, including rashes and blisters, particularly if you have recently had a new sexual partner.”

The NHS says that, despite the rising number of cases, the risk of getting monkeypox remains low.

Monkeypox can be transmitted from person to person through close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs, or by touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with monkeypox.