The areas of Peterborough with the highest and lowest levels of obesity

The figures have been released by the House of Commons Library using estimated data from 2019/20 published by NHS Digital, which came from GP practices.

In this instance, obesity is classed as having a BMI (body mass index) of 30.

BMI uses your height and weight to work out if you are a healthy weight, underweight or overweight.

According to the NHS, your BMI result is not the perfect measure of your overall health but can be used as a “starting point”.

Peterborough as a constituency has an estimated 11.4 per cent of adults who are classed as obese, compared to 10.5 per cent in England and nine per cent in Cambridgeshire.

The figure for the North West Cambridgeshire constituency, which includes Peterborough, is 10.2 per cent.

1. Obese adults in Peterborough Walton - 13.5% Buy photo

2. Obese adults in Peterborough Paston - 13% Buy photo

3. Obese adults in Peterborough Werrington - 12.7% Buy photo

4. Obese adults in Peterborough Newborough & Peakirk - 12% Buy photo