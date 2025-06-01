The 19 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based off how easy it is to contact them by phone

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.
They also show how easy patients found it easy to reach their GP practice by phone.
The results below are listed from best to worst.
1. Yaxley Group Practice
There were 284 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 40%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 34% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 45% said it was fairly easy. 13% said it was fairly difficulty and 0% said very difficult. Photo: Google
2. Westwood Clinic
There were 447 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 20%, with 91 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 22% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 29% said it was fairly easy. 25% said it was fairly difficulty and 15% said very difficult. Photo: David Lowndes
3. The Grange medical centre
There were 459 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 23%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 18% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 32% said it was fairly easy. 22% said it was fairly difficulty and 15% said very difficult. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Central Medical Centre
There were 618 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 14%, with 87 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 18% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 24% said it was fairly easy. 22% said it was fairly difficulty and 24% said very difficult. Photo: David Lowndes