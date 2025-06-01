The 19 best rated GP surgeries in Peterborough based off how easy it is to contact them by phone

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Jun 2025, 05:05 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST
Patients in Peterborough have been polled for their opinions on their doctors surgeries.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

The latest results show how patients rated their doctors surgery overall, the choice was very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor and very poor.

They also show how easy patients found it easy to reach their GP practice by phone.

The results below are listed from best to worst.

There were 284 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 40%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 34% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 45% said it was fairly easy. 13% said it was fairly difficulty and 0% said very difficult.

1. Yaxley Group Practice

There were 284 survey forms sent out. The response rate was 40%, with 115 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 34% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 45% said it was fairly easy. 13% said it was fairly difficulty and 0% said very difficult. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
There were 447 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 20%, with 91 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 22% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 29% said it was fairly easy. 25% said it was fairly difficulty and 15% said very difficult.

2. Westwood Clinic

There were 447 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 20%, with 91 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 22% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 29% said it was fairly easy. 25% said it was fairly difficulty and 15% said very difficult. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
There were 459 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 23%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 18% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 32% said it was fairly easy. 22% said it was fairly difficulty and 15% said very difficult.

3. The Grange medical centre

There were 459 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 23%, with 104 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 18% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 32% said it was fairly easy. 22% said it was fairly difficulty and 15% said very difficult. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
There were 618 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 14%, with 87 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 18% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 24% said it was fairly easy. 22% said it was fairly difficulty and 24% said very difficult.

4. Central Medical Centre

There were 618 survey forms sent out to patients. The response rate was 14%, with 87 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 18% said it was very easy to get through by phone and 24% said it was fairly easy. 22% said it was fairly difficulty and 24% said very difficult. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughNHS England
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice