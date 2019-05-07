Tesco and Harrods issue urgent product recall over E.Coli risk - here are all the food items affected

An urgent warning has been issued by leading supermarkets due to fears a number of products may contain potentially fatal E.Coli.

Customers who have recently been shopping in Tesco or Harrods are being urged to avoid eating two products from Fromagerie Alpine due to the possible contamination of the bacteria.

E.Coli can cause abdominal pain, diarrhoea, fever, and in more severe cases lead to fatal kidney failure

Urgent health warning

Tesco has recalled a batch of its Finest Félicien du Dauphiné Cheese over a risk of E.Coli contamination.

The bacteria can cause abdominal pain, diarrhoea and fever, and - in more severe cases - haemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe condition which can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

The risk applies to the 180g pack size of the cheese and on all lot numbers from 032 to 116. Products with any use-by dates could be affected.

Tesco has recalled a batch of its Finest Flicien du Dauphin Cheese over a risk of E.Coli contamination (Photo: Tesco)

A recall has also been issued for Xavier David, Saint Marcellin PGI, sold at Harrods, which is from the same manufacturer and could pose the same health risk.

The affected packs are 80g, have a lot number of 032 to 116 and have a used by date between 8 March 2019 and 16 June 2019.

Fromagerie Alpine issued the recall as both of these products may have been contaminated with Shiga toxin, producing E.Coli.

No other Fromagerie Alpine products are known to be affected.

Customers who purchased the cheeses are being advised not to eat them, and instead return them to the store, where they will be issued with a full refund.

Other product recalls

Tesco and Waitrose have also issued a separate health and safety warning for a batch of sausages which are thought to contain pieces of plastic.

The risk applies to the 160g pack of Vegetarian Butcher Little Willies Lincolnshire Style Sausages, which may be unsafe to eat.

The affected batch has a use-by date between 22 April and 15 May 2019.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all stores that are selling this product and shoppers who have purchased a pack are advised not to eat it.

The product should be returned back to the store for a full refund.