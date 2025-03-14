Supervised toothbrushing scheme launched in Peterborough to stop tooth decay among children

Project will target 3 to 5-year-olds in early years settings – including nurseries and primary schools

A new scheme to help stop tooth decay in children in Peterborough is set to be launched.

The supervised toothbrushing programme will be rolled out in early years settings and primary schools in some of the most deprived areas of the country – including in Peterborough, with funding available from April, helping hundreds of thousands of children aged between 3 and 5 years old to develop positive brushing habits.

The Government have given a grant of £582,000 for the East of England, with local authorities in Norfolk, Essex and Peterborough receiving the highest awards. The exact amount received by Peterborough has not been revealed.

To support the scheme, the government has also agreed an innovative partnership with Colgate-Palmolive, which has generously committed to donate over 23 million toothbrushes and toothpastes over the next five years across the country. It is also providing educational materials and a public facing children’s oral health campaign supporting the NHS, developed with its experience of global oral health education.

“Tooth brushing twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste remains one of the best defences against tooth decay and a long list of preventable oral health issues"

Jason Wong, Chief Dental Officer for England, said: “Tooth brushing twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste remains one of the best defences against tooth decay and a long list of preventable oral health issues. This is why we’re thrilled that the government is working with the NHS to expand access to pivotal supervised toothbrushing programmes in schools.

“Having strong healthy teeth can have a hugely positive impact on a child’s life. If you’re concerned about your child’s oral health, you can find helpful guidance on the NHS website or through your local authority – and as a reminder to parents, all children have free dental care available through the NHS.”

The rollout is expected to save the NHS millions of pounds that would otherwise be spent on treating dental disease in children, including preventing hospital admissions that cost the NHS around £1,600 per person.

Every £1 spent on supervised toothbrushing is expected to save £3 in avoided treatment costs.

“It is shocking that a third of five-year-olds in the most deprived areas have experience of tooth decay"

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said: “It is shocking that a third of five-year-olds in the most deprived areas have experience of tooth decay - something we know can have a lifelong impact on their health.

“It’s why we’re delivering supervised toothbrushing to young children and families who are most in need of support as part of our wider plans to revive the oral health of the nation. This includes providing 23 million free toothbrushes and toothpastes through our partnership with Colgate-Palmolive to reach up to 600,000 children each year.

“We’re already rolling out 700,000 extra urgent dental appointments for those who need treatment, but by focusing on prevention we can help children have the best start in life.

“On top of this, we will reform the dental contract to get dentists providing more NHS work as we fundamentally reform the sector through our Plan for Change so it is there for patients once again.”

Colgate-Palmolive’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Noel Wallace said:

"At Colgate-Palmolive we believe every child deserves the chance to have a healthier smile and brighter future. We're thrilled that Colgate and our team in the UK have been chosen to partner with the government to help improve children’s oral health across the country – it’s an incredibly important initiative given the current levels of tooth decay in children.