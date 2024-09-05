Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demi Moore has revealed she caught shingles while filming her latest movie.

Shingles is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

If you get shingles, it’s important to see your doctor or pharmacist as soon as possible as early treatment can help ease the affects and reduce the risk of complications.

There is a shingles vaccine available on the NHS for those at risk of catching the virus.

Demi Moore has revealed that she caught shingles whilst filming her new upcoming movie, The Substance. The 61-year-old Ghost actor told the LA Times, “I got shingles.” Adding: “And I then lost, like, 20 pounds.” Shingles is a viral infection that is caused by the varicella-zoster virus and involves a painful rash. It is most common in older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Speaking about Shingles, Duncan Reid, Senior Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, explained: “Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection that causes a painful rash on one side of your body, usually on the chest or belly, or sometimes the face. The pain may be a constant, dull or burning sensation and the affected area of skin will usually be tender.”

You should get advice from 111 as soon as possible if you think you have shingles | Adobe

Here is everything you need to know about shingles and who is eligible for the NHS shingles vaccine.

What causes Shingles?

Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox. Reid explains: “After a person has chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the nervous system and can reactivate later in life, causing shingles.”

You cannot catch shingles from someone who has shingles or chickenpox, but you can catch chickenpox from someone who has shingles if you have never had chickenpox before.

Shingles is most common in older people and those with weakened immune systems.

What are the symptoms of shingles?

Shingles causes a painful rash, but the virus can often start with a tingly feeling, headache or feeling sick and unwell. A rash will usually appear within a few days, which can be itchy and look like chickenpox.

The rash can form on your chest and tummy, but it can appear anywhere on your body including on your face, eyes and genitals. It will turn into blisters that may pop and form scabs while healing and will appear on one side of your body only.

Is shingles contagious?

Shingles is not contagious, you cannot catch shingles from someone who has shingles or chickenpox. However, the virus that causes shingles can be passed onto people who have never had chickenpox before, meaning some people can catch chickenpox from someone who has shingles.

It’s important that whilst you have shingles you try to avoid anyone who is pregnant and not had chickenpox, people with a weakened immune system or babies under one month old.

Reid says: “If you have shingles, it's important to prevent spreading the virus to others. You can spread the virus until your blisters dry and scab over, so don't share towels, clothes, or take part in close-contact activities. If your rash is weeping and can't be covered, stay away from work or school.”

How is shingles treated?

There is no cure for shingles, but symptoms can be managed, with medicines including paracetamol, ibuprofen to ease the pain, keeping the rash clean and dry to reduce infection risk, as well as using a cool compress – such as a flannel cooled with tap water – to help soothe the skin. Reid explains: “In some cases, a doctor may prescribe a course of antiviral medication lasting 7 to 10 days, which can help to reduce the severity of the symptoms and stop the virus multiplying.”

It’s advised that you wear loose-fitting clothing and keep the rash covered to prevent spreading the infection. Do not let dressings or plasters stick to the rash and avoid using antibiotic cream, which can slow healing. Reid continues: “If you get shingles, it’s best to see your doctor or pharmacist as soon as possible as early treatment can lessen the effects and reduce the risk of any complications.”

Adding: “Shingles is one of the common conditions covered by the new NHS Pharmacy First Service, meaning your pharmacist can now prescribe you treatments without you needing to book a doctor’s appointment. They can also refer you to your GP if necessary.”

Is there a shingles vaccine?

The NHS offers a shingles vaccine to help reduce the risk of getting shingles for people who turned 65 on or after September 1, 2023, to those between the ages of 70-79-years-old and anyone over the age of 50 who has a weakened immune system. To access a vaccine, contact your GP surgery. You can find out more about the symptoms of shingles and who is eligible for shingles vaccine at NHS.UK.