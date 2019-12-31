‘Serious incident’ at Peterborough GP surgery due to doctors’ illness and lack of internet connection

A ‘serious incident’ has been declared at a Peterborough GP surgery as four doctors have been taken ill and the internet connection has failed.

The Nene Valley Medical Practice in Clayton, Orton Goldhay, is still open, but offering a limited service today (Tuesday).

Patients contacted the Peterborough Telegraph saying they had been unable to get an appointment, and had been advised to go to A&E or the Walk in Centre instead.

Alan Ball, Managing Partner of Octagon Medical Practice, which runs a number of surgeries in the city including Nene Valley, said: “This week we have had a four of our GP’s off sick with flu symptoms. This has obviously impacted on the ability to see patients.

“This morning I was advised by the Practice lead at Nene that the internet service was down.

“This impacts on our ability to book patients in as we need Wi-fi to access records

“NHS digital help desk have been advised and it has been escalated as a serious incident and is being worked on.

“The Practice continues to work on the Doctor first model which ensures all patients who call in are spoken too on the day and if required seen in Practice.

“The recent illnesses this week as I say have impacted on that but we expect to be back to full strength in the New Year.”

Mr Ball said the internet connection was now back online.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG said: “The IT system at Nene Valley Surgery was temporarily down this morning but is now up and running again. During this time patients with urgent medical concerns were advised to contact NHS 111.

“The surgery remains open for the rest of the day but will be closed on New Year’s Day. For any urgent medical concerns patients are advised to contact NHS 111 which is available 24/7, or visit the Corby Urgent Care Centre or Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre which are both open from 8am – 8pm.”