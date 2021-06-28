Revealed: The top 10 best and lowest rated GP surgeries in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Revealed: patient ratings for best and worst GP surgeries in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire. Photo: Shutterstock EMN-210624-170810001

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Lincolnshire and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the top 10 practices in NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best/worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good/very poor’.

Top 10 best rated GP surgeries in Cambridgshire and Peterborough:

1) Great Staughton Surgery, St Neots - The response rate was 50%. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 12% said it was fairly good.

2) Kimbolton Medical Centre, Huntingdon - The response rate was 56%. Of these, 85% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good.

3) Moat House Surgery, Huntingdon - The response rate was 47%. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

4) Old Exchange Surgery, St Ives - The response rate was 42%. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 20% said it was fairly good.

5) Swavesey Surgery, Cambridge - The response rate was 48%. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good.

6) Church Street Health Centre, Somersham, Huntingdon - The response rate was 55%. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.

7) Alconbury Surgery, Huntingdon - The response rate was 47%. Of these, 71% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good.

8) Over Surgery, Cambridge - The response rate was 49%. Of these, 71% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good.

9) Bourn Surgery, Alms Hill, Bourn - The response rate was 53%. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good.

10) Lensfield Medical Practice, Lensfield Road, Cambridge - The response rate was 50%. Of these, 68% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good.

The 10 lowest rated GP surgeries:

1) Bushfield, Ortongate Shopping Centre, Peterborough - The response rate was 34%. Of these, 12% said it was very poor and 5% said it was fairly poor.

2) New Queen Street Surgery, Syers Lane, Peterborough - The response rate was 49%. Of these, 10% said it was very poor and 17% said it was fairly poor.

3) Waterbeach Surgery, Rosalind Franklin House, Waterbeach - The response rate was 42%. Of these, 8% said it was very poor and 16% said it was fairly poor.

4) Lakeside Healthcare, St Neots - The response rate was 43%. Of these, 7% said it was very poor and 11% said it was fairly poor.

5) Acorn Surgery, Huntingdon - The response rate was 28%. Of these, 7% said it was very poor and 5% said it was fairly poor.

6) Granta Medical Practices, London Road, Cambridge - The response rate was 45%. Of these, 6% said it was very poor and 9% said it was fairly poor.

7) North Brink Practice, North Brink, Wisbech - The response rate was 35%. Of these, 6% said it was very poor and 5% said it was fairly poor.

8) Nightingale Medical Centre, Damson Drive, Peterborough - The response rate was 19%. Of these, 6% said it was very poor and 16% said it was fairly poor.

9) Boroughbury Medical Centre, Craig Street, Peterborough - The response rate was 38%. Of these, 5% said it was very poor and 10% said it was fairly poor.

10)Wellside Surgery, Huntingdon - The response rate was 46%. Of these, 5% said it was very poor and 3% said it was fairly poor.