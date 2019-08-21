Public can attend Peterborough City Hospital meeting

Residents are invited to review Peterborough City Hospital’s last 12 months at a public meeting.

The Annual Public Meeting of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will take place in the Lecture Theatre, Level 4, at Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday September 18.

The trust runs Peterborough City Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Presentations will showcase staff achievements and highlight the Trust’s performance against key NHS standards across its hospitals.

Members of the public are welcome to participate in the meeting by posing questions to the Trust’s Board of Directors.

There will also be a presentation from the Trust’s Cardiology Team on simple changes we can make to our lives to prevent cardiac disease.

Refreshments will be available from 6pm and the meeting will begin at 6.15pm. A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2018-19 will be available to attendees to take away.

To register your attendance, and to let us know of any specific requirements, please call the Communications Team on 01733 678024 or email: nwangliaft.communications@nhs.net