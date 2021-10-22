Play teams at Peterborough Hospital giving vital support to youngsters

The teams have been celebrating Play in Hospital Week

This year Play in Hospital Week focused on ‘play through the pandemic’ and the team looked at how to support children who may be struggling with their mental health.

The Play Team are an important part of the children’s services team and are called upon to distract children during medical procedures, such as blood tests, lift their spirits and to try and encourage play, even when they are unwell.

The theme of ‘play through the pandemic’ gave the team the opportunity to focus on specific topics and they kicked this off with Mindful Monday, Taking Care of you Tuesday, through to Feelings Friday. Children were given challenges and crafts, including making their own worry monsters, making rainbow footprints and laughter packs, and decorating selfie frames with positive messages.

Zoe Wilkinson, Play Team Leader for Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of children struggling with their mental health due to the pandemic, so we have been focusing on how we can support and care for children who are physically unwell, but also may be struggling mentally too.