Plans for major new care development in Peterborough submitted

Plans have been submitted for a major new care development in Peterborough

The proposed scheme is for a nursing home with up to 80 bedrooms and 43 extra care units in two three-storey high buildings.

It would be situated on land off Peterborough Road, Farcet, less than 1km from Aldi in Stanground.

The application submitted to Peterborough City Council by consultant surgeon Mr P Leong states: “The proposal at the one end of the spectrum could provide assisted, nursing home living through to extra care living to include a dementia unit.

“The range of services is intended to be provided in two buildings. One catering for nursing care and one for extra care and supported living.

“The grounds will include structured walkways between the buildings which can be used for modest walks, exercise and al-fresco meetings and they will be landscaped to include features such as vegetable, water and small private sensory gardens.”

Other features would include outdoor and indoor spaces for visits, secluded private areas and an administrative centre including space for an on-site GP and visiting chiropodist, optician, health care and wellbeing councillors, care assistants, specialist doctors, nurses and ancillary staff.

It is also anticipated that the development would have a small convenience shop, coffee bar/lounge, hairdressers, laundry service, fitness suite, IT suite and multi-functional room or space to be used by all residents.

The application adds: “Consideration will also be given to the allocation of a limited number of units of accommodation for overnight stays for relatives and visitors enabling them to spend a day or two with their loved ones.

“In addition, the care facilities will provide mini bus transport services with disabled access for trips and visits and will coordinate home shopping for bulk and personal goods.”

Parking would be for 42 cars, as well as five disabled spaces and an ambulance bay.

The site has already been allocated for residential development in Peterborough’s Local Plan.

The application states that over the course of the next 15 years there is a forecast 83 per cent increase in Peterborough’s over 85 population.