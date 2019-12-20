Pharmacy opening times in Peterborough over Christmas and New Year

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire residents are being urged to use NHS services wisely and ensure they choose the right service if they experience an illness or injury over the Christmas and New Year break.

During this time there will be a wide range of local NHS services available. This includes the Peterborough Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) in Thorpe Road which will be open 8am to 8pm daily, pharmacies and NHS 111, which is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Advice for local residents includes: if you have a repeat prescription, make sure you have enough to last over Christmas and New Year; keep some basic medications at home in case you need them. This might include painkillers, rehydration powders, indigestion treatment and a first aid kit; find out where your nearest pharmacy is - not only do they sell a range of basic medication, but many are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day; check with your GP practice for their specific opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period. If you have an urgent medical concern when your GP is closed call NHS 111; if you think you have an urgent medical concern, call 111; if you need crisis mental health help call NHS 111 option 2. Dr Mark Sanderson, medical director for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The festive period is such a brilliant time for many of us, but for the NHS it can mean increased pressures for services like hospitals and GP surgeries. By choosing the service that is right for you at the right time, staying at home if you have a stomach bug, and by keeping warm and staying hydrated, you’re giving the NHS the best Christmas gift of all. If you’re in doubt, please speak to a pharmacist or use NHS 111 before considering other options.” Below is a list of pharmacy opening times for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day in Peterborough.

Boots at Serpentine Green Christmas Day: Closed. Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm. New Year's Day: 9am to 6pm

Lloyds in Sainsbury's, Bretton Centre Christmas Day: Closed. Boxing Day: 9am to 5pm. New Year's Day: 9am to 5pm

Lloyds at Sainsbury's in Oxney Road Christmas Day: Closed. Boxing Day: 9am to 5pm. New Year's Day: 9am to 5pm

Boots at Bretton Centre Christmas Day: Closed. Boxing Day: 9am to 11.59pm. New Year's Day: 9am to 11.59pm

