Peterborough will Beat Together to encourage residents to get heart healthy

Residents can find out how to stay heart-healthy at the first ever Peterborough Beats Together event.

Peterborough Beats Together, organised by Peterborough City Hospital’s Cardiology Department, aims to raise awareness of cardiac disease and how simple lifestyle changes could help prevent it.

The event will take place on Saturday September 28, from 9am to noon at Ferry Meadows.

Visitors will be able to find out how to keep their hearts healthy with tips on diet and exercise, cooking demonstrations, and the opportunity to have their blood and heart rate checked.

Julie Holroyd, Cardiology Nurse Consultant at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “Ninety per cent of premature deaths from heart disease in the Peterborough region could be prevented. This is a shocking number and we hope to change this by helping people understand how to improve their lifestyle.

“Heart disease can affect anyone, whether you are young or old, so we are encouraging people of all ages, including families, to come along and find out how they can take control of their heart health.”

There will be something for everyone, including a treasure hunt and climbing wall for children. As part of the event, the team is also attempting to create a Guinness World Record and are looking for participants.

Julie said: “We are hoping to get 500 or more people to come together and form the image of a human heart by holding red card above their heads.

“The image will be captured by a drone and submitted to the team at Guinness World Record.”

The event is completely free; however the team will be raising money throughout the event for new cardiac imaging equipment for local patients. Please also note that there is a charge to park at Ferry Meadows Country Park.