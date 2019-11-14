Peterborough schools urged to hold own Race for Life event to help fight against cancer

Schools in Peterborough are being urged to join the fight against cancer by adding Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Schools to the timetable.

The charity is inviting primary and secondary schools across the city to hold their own Race for Life events and help fund vital life-saving research by signing up at raceforlife.org/schools.

Schools are being urged to sign up for a Race for Life event

Race for Life Schools is completely free to enter and participating schools can choose a day that fits with the term calendar, and a distance which suits the age and abilities of all pupils.

Every school that signs up will receive a free resource kit specially created by the charity. The kit includes everything schools need to plan their own Race for Life Schools event such as posters, top fundraising tips, assembly plans and a special medal for every pupil that takes part.

Participating schools are encouraged to fundraise and money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping to save more lives.

Race for Life’s Peterborough event manager, Emily Rowling, said: “Organising a Race for Life Schools event is a fantastic way for schools to have fun, while raising money for a good cause.

“Sadly, most of us know someone whose life has been touched by cancer. That’s why we’re calling on parents, pupils and staff in Peterborough to unite and help make a real difference in the fight against the disease.

“By taking part in Race for Life Schools they could help to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in Peterborough and throughout the UK.”

For more information visit raceforlife.org/schools.