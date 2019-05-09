Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice looking to recruit more nurses

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is on the look-out for dedicated registered nurses with a passion for delivering expert and compassionate palliative care with experience of working in a hospital or a community setting.

The charity will be at the upcoming recruitment fayre being held at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, May 18 between 10.30am and 2.30pm to talk about job opportunities at the hospice in Thorpe Road.

Allison Mann, hospice director, said: “Being a Sue Ryder nurse is a nursing role like no other, helping people with a life limiting illness live the best lives they possibly can.

“Our nurses always share with me how honoured they feel to be there to support people and their families at the most difficult time of their lives giving holistic, personalised, inclusive and empowering care.

“This International Nurses Day (Sunday) not only am I highlighting the incredible work of our nursing and care teams, but I am inviting more people to find out more about joining our team too. We’ve currently got vacancies in our Hospice at Home and purpose built inpatient unit, offering the opportunity for candidates to further their career with us, as well as enjoying a great list of benefits and full training and support.”

Successful applicants will help make a real difference to local families, giving care and support to people like Amy Goodacre, whose mum was cared for at the hospice.

Amy said: “When mum was admitted to the hospice to manage the symptoms of her cancer I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I needn’t have worried, the Sue Ryder nurses were so caring and treated her as an individual.

“The hospice gave us time to make so many memories – I could take mum out in her wheelchair and go round the beautiful gardens, which she loved. It was so nice to be able to take mum’s dog Tyler into the hospice so he could sit with her. We were able to personalise her room and put flowers in it.

“I could see that she was no longer in pain and was happy. Mum wrote a book which we found after she died. In it, she said how safe and happy she felt at Thorpe Hall.”

Sarah Goode, head of clinical services at the hospice, is keen for people interested in joining the team to get in touch. She said: “There has never been a better time to join our team at Sue Ryder. It’s a fantastic charity to work for and you’ll be joining an expert and compassionate team of nursing professionals.

“Anyone interested in joining us is warmly invited to find out more. If you are interested in visiting us to get a better idea of what our care is all about, please get in touch with me on 07814764419 to arrange a suitable time and day.

“We will be more than happy to show you around and you can have a chat with some of our staff. Alternatively, come and see us at the Recruitment Fayre at Peterborough Cathedral between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday, May 18.”

Information on vacancies at the hospice can be found here.