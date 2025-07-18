Peterborough parents urged to get children vaccinated after tragic measles death

Parents and carers in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being urged to vaccinate their children after a child sadly died from measles in Liverpool last week.

NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough said that nearly 5,000 (around 10 per cent) children under five in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have not had their MMR vaccination. This vaccination protects against measles, mumps and rubella which can not only spread easily between children but can also lead to problems including meningitis, blindness and hearing loss.

The MMR vaccination can be given to anyone who is over one year old and has missed this vaccination, including adults.

Catch-up walk in vaccination clinics are taking place throughout the summer holidays in Peterborough, Ely and Cambridge. Details of these clinics are online at https://www.cpics.org.uk/the-vaccinators The clinics will have MMR vaccinations available along with a variety of vaccinations and these are:

Parents are being urged to make sure children have had up to date vaccines

Pre-school 4-in-1 booster is for anyone under the age of 10

HPV vaccine is for anyone age 12-24

Meningitis ACWY is for anyone age 13-24

Tp/IPV vaccine 3-in-1 booster is for anyone age 13-14

Whooping cough and RSV vaccines are also available for anyone who is pregnant.

“Measles can make children very ill"

Dr Fiona Head, Medical Director at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said, “Measles can make children very ill and vaccination prevents it. So it's important to make sure your child has their MMR vaccination as it provides lifelong protection against measles, it also helps to protect more vulnerable children who are unable to have their MMR vaccination.

“If your child has missed their MMR vaccination, or any of their other vaccinations, do not hesitate to contact your GP practice to get them booked in or come along to one of our walk-in clinics. All the vaccinations are free, and you do not need to live in the specific town or city where the clinics are taking place to get vaccinated.”

Anyone who is unable to make the walk-in clinics can also contact their GP practice directly to book vaccinations, or they can contact Herts Community Trust who can help arrange any missed vaccinations for them by calling 0300 555 5055 option 4.