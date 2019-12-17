Peterborough nurse raises £3k to support city patients with cancer

Emergency nurse practitioner Alison Fletcher has raised £3,400 for patients with cancer receiving their care at Peterborough City Hospital.

Alison (39), who works in the Emergency Department, was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, a very aggressive and relatively rare form of cancer, in February 2018 and has undergone chemotherapy, surgery and Radiotherapy.

Alison presenting the cheque to the Breast Unit Team

She said: “The care I received throughout my treatment was outstanding. It is very difficult as a healthcare professional to be on the other side, but I was immensely proud of the care, support and kindness everyone showed me. I wanted to return the favour and help staff continue to deliver fantastic care to women in a similar situation, so I decided to fundraise.”

With a little help from her family, Alison raised funds by holding a bake sale and a raffle, with the winner receiving a stunning quilt made by her mother-in-law.

“This year was about moving on from my cancer diagnosis and treatment and giving back to the staff who helped me through a difficult time. The money raised went to both the Haematology/Oncology Unit and the Breast Unit and will go towards making improvements to the hospital and developing staff. It’s the little touches and changes that make a big difference to the patients and relatives during their hospital visit.”

Claire Hall, breast care nurse specialist, said: “We are very grateful to Alison for her generous donation and on behalf of the department, I would like to say thank you. The money will allow us to make changes to the environment to improve the patient experience and send our staff on study days to keep up-to-date with evolving developments with breast cancer care.”