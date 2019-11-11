Peterborough hospital staff offered NHS discount on Stagecoach buses

Have your say

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital have been offered a discount on Stagecoach buses.

The company, which runs almost all buses in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, is offering a 15 per discount on “selected tickets” for NHS staff at all of the hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

A Stagecoach bus in Peterborough

This includes Stamford and Rutland and Hinchingbrooke hospitals.

More information can be found on the Stagecoach website - https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/North-West-Anglia-NHS-Discount.