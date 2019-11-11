Peterborough hospital staff offered NHS discount on Stagecoach buses

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital have been offered a discount on Stagecoach buses.
The company, which runs almost all buses in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, is offering a 15 per discount on “selected tickets” for NHS staff at all of the hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.
This includes Stamford and Rutland and Hinchingbrooke hospitals.
More information can be found on the Stagecoach website - https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/North-West-Anglia-NHS-Discount.