Peterborough GP surgery to close due to 'unsafe conditions in car park'

A GP surgery in Peterborough will be closed tomorrow due to "unsafe conditions in the car park".

The Glinton Surgery will be closed on Monday with all appointments instead held at The Deepings Practice in Market Deeping, which said all surgeries will "run as normal".

The closure was announced on the practice's website, but no further information was given.

Moreover, The Deepings Practice said it will be carrying out essential car park maintenance on the Tuesday.

It said: "There will be disruption to the entrances to the car park during this time but access will still be available during the day.

"Please allow extra time to arrive if you have an appointment on this day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause whilst this maintenance is carried out."