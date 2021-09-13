Peterborough flu jab patients continue to face uncertainty suppliers struggle with supply issues

Photo: PA.

Sequiris, the pharmaceutical company which supplies the annual flu vaccine to GP practices in the UK, is suffering from what they describe as “unforeseen road freight challenges.”

As yet, there is no known timescale for when these challenges are going to be overcome so surgeries are currently in limbo.

Lakeside Healthcare, which has surgeries in Stanground, Whittlesey, Yaxley, Stamford and Bourne, is advising patients not to attend any of their pre-booked appointments and that they will update as soon as they know when clinics can be booked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Lakeside Healthcare said: “Following on from last Friday’s news that Sequiris, the supplier of flu vaccines to general practices across the country are experiencing ‘unforseen road freight challenges’ that will result in delays to practices receiving their vaccines we wanted to keep our patients updated.

“At this time we have not received any further update from Sequiris and therefore are still unable to confirm the revised dates for our clinics. If you have already pre-booked a vaccination slot please do not attend.

“As soon as we have a confirmed delivery date we will be in contact with details of revised clinic dates.