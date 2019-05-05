Peterborough City Hospital to gain 42 extra beds over coming months

Peterborough City Hospital will gain an extra 42 beds over the next few months, according to an announcement from the governing NHS trust.

Caroline Walker, CEO of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said at the trust’s Public Board Meeting in Stamford: “Demographic growth in our area affects Peterborough City Hospital by far the most.

“It is therefore our aim to improve the hospital through a combination of efficiency gains and better use of the clinical space, and to increase elective and day-care activities to reduce our waiting list at times when we have lower emergency pressures.

“That said, there is always a need at any hospital for additional bed spaces, and I am particularly pleased to announce that we shall be introducing 42 new beds to Peterborough City Hospital over the next few months, 11 more than the 31 beds that we originally intended.

“Of these, 31 bed spaces will include the conversion of four-bed bays into five-bed bays, and an additional two beds in the Medical Assessment Unit, while an another nine bed spaces will be found in other departments.

“During the coming year 2019/20, we will assess options to create a Surgical Assessment Unit and a Clinical Observations and Decisions Unit, while increasing ambulatory care pathways into cardiology.

“Demand on our trust, along with the wider NHS, will undoubtedly continue to grow as the population in the Peterborough area increases.

“Latest figures from the Cambridge Research Group and the Office for National Statistics forecast a population growth of 1.4 per cent in our catchment area, with the highest being in Peterborough of 4,480 people – a 2.2 per cent increase.

“To accommodate for them, we’re planning in financial year 2019/20 growth of 6.6 per cent in A&E, 4 per cent in non-elective patients, 3.4% per cent in elective inpatients, 2.6 per cent in elective day attenders, 1 per cent in outpatient first attendance, and a 1.4 per cent increase in outpatients follow-Up attendance.”

Ms Walker also announced that both Peterborough City and Stamford hospitals participated in a ‘Perfect Week’ initiative from April 1-7.

The object she explained: “Was to help us retain a good flow of patients through our emergency department and medical wards, and as a result improve the experience for both patients and staff.

“It was also devised to help create the capacity needed to switch the Medical Assessment Unit from Peterborough City Hospital back to its primary function as a full assessment unit model.

“I’m pleased to announce that the team at Peterborough City Hospital did manage to achieve their ‘Perfect Week’ target, and Stamford Hospital came very close; and while neither are expected to sustain ‘perfection’, as an exercise it was a brilliant test and I want to thank all the staff who took part.”