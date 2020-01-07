Peterborough City Hospital staff receive prestigious awards for going above expectations

Two members of staff from Peterborough City Hospital received a fantastic surprise after receiving the prestigious silver Chief Nursing Officer Award.

Charlotte Mitchell, sister for the Children’s Emergency Department, and Sue Pilcher, urology oncology clinical nurse specialist, received the award which recognises nurses and midwives who go above and beyond the expectations of the role to support patients and their profession.

Sue Pilcher receiving her award

The awards were launched in March 2019 at the Chief Nursing Officer for England’s Summit by Ruth May, chief nursing officer at NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Charlotte and Sue were presented with their award during a visit from Ruth May, who was given a tour of the various wards and departments at Peterborough City Hospital.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “We nominated Charlotte and Sue in recognition of their hard work and for continuously improving their areas to positively impact on patient care.

“It was a privilege and proud moment to have them win the Silver Chief Nursing Officer Award and really well deserved. They go above and beyond in their roles. We are extremely proud of them and our teams here at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.”

Charlotte Mitchell receiving her award

For Charlotte the award comes as a result of her passion and drive that children should be treated in an appropriate area within an adult emergency department. Over the last few years she has led an initially small team of nurses to develop the department to where it is today.

For Sue the award recognises her continuous development and improvement to the services and patient care, including indirect follow ups with GPs and developing other staff into skilled roles for the benefit of the patients. Sue has been a urology oncology nurse since 2001 and has expert knowledge in her specialist field.