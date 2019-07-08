Peterborough City Hospital receives specialist bike to aid recovery of stroke patients

Stroke patients at Peterborough City Hospital now have access to a new specialist exercise bike to aid their rehabilitation, thanks to a donation by the Friends of Peterborough Hospitals.

The exercise bike is available to inpatients having therapy in the stroke gym and will help them relearn movements while building strength in their arms and legs. It also comes with interactive features such as games that help keep patients motivated.

Tanya Riddlesdell, clinical specialist physiotherapist, said: “We are very grateful to the Friends of Peterborough Hospitals for their support. After a stroke, patients may experience weakness in their muscles which can cause problems with movements and balance.

“The repetitive motion of pedalling helps patients retrain their muscles and relearn movements that they use for everyday activities. This bike is particularly good for rehabilitation as it also has arm pedals, meaning patients can strengthen their arm and shoulder muscles as well.”

The Stroke Therapy Team is also improving patients’ rehabilitation through the use of iPads, using apps to work on coordination and dexterity, as well as cognitive function and problem solving.