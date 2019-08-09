Peterborough City Hospital introduces new computer system

Peterborough City Hospital has installed a major new computer system to store more detailed information about patients.

The huge project by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which also runs the Hinchingbrooke and Stamford hospitals - saw 1.67million current and archived patient records transferred from two separate Patient Administration Systems into one bespoke system which will also serve Trust patients using outpatient and radiology services at Doddington Hospital and the Princess of Wales Hospital in Ely.

At the same time, the Trust merged the systems in use in its Emergency Departments and theatres across Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, to provide greater continuity across its sites.

David Pratt, Director of Finance, and executive sponsor of the project, said: “This new system takes us another step further in unifying our Trust since the merger of Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals with Hinchingbrooke Hospital in April 2017.

“Our clinical staff who work across our hospital sites have previously had to navigate two different clinical systems to perform key tasks, such as looking up test results, accessing patient correspondence and dictating letters. Our new Patient Administration System provides one system for all these functions. This enables us to provide more seamless care for patients and will improve safety and increase efficiency.

“I would like to thank our staff for their support in implementing this new system. We had to revert to paper-based operations while the switchover took place, and staff were fantastic in dealing with this while keeping our services running as normal.

“They have been undertaking training to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements and this has gone well, with more than 4,000 individuals completing training.

“Our teams have worked hard to keep the impact on patients to a minimum. I would like to thank any patients who may have noticed a change to the usual services while the new system has been embedded in the past few weeks.

“Finally, I would also like to congratulate our project team, and our supplier System C, for the successful delivery of such a large-scale programme. They had to reconnect 46 separate clinical computer systems to the new Patient Administration System at the point of go-live, which, in hospitals as busy as ours, can be a tense process.”

Beverley Bryant, chief operating officer of System C, added: “This has been a massive and complex deployment exercise. The new Medway software replaces two separate patient record systems and the project has involved combining data and standardising processes from both. We are delighted that the Trust and System C teams have worked so well together to deliver our 26th successful hospital PAS deployment.”