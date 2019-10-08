Peterborough celebrates incredible Hospital Heroes

The hospital heroes who went the extra mile to care for patients in their hour of need have been rewarded at a glittering ceremony.

Staff and volunteers from Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals had their achievements celebrated at the awards night, held at The Holiday Inn in Peterborough.

The award winners

Perinatal Midwife, Lesley Edwards was named Peterborough City Hospital’s Hero of 2019. Lesley was nominated by a new mum who has been suffering with mental health problems and anxiety over labour due a rare health condition. Lesley supported her throughout her pregnancy, arranging meetings with other healthcare professionals to ensure that they knew about her health conditions. Lesley attended every consultant appointment and arranged a tour of the neonatal intensive care unit to help conquer her fears.

Student, Sindie Sigola was highly commended by a young patient who was treated on Amazon ward. Sindie was nominated for the care and compassion she showed to a teenager and their family. The youngster said that Sindie inspired them to complete their science GCSE and helped with their mental healh recovery.

Physio team leader Amy Fisher was Stamford and Rutland’s Hospital Hero, while Consultant Platic Surgeon, Anthony Barabas was named Hinchingbrooke’s winner.

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive of the trust said: “Our staff give us reasons to be proud every day and our annual awards event helps us showcase some of their inspiring and humbling stories.”

The Fast Track Prostate Cancer team

The winners:

Team of the Year: Radiotherapy Team at PCH (Highly Commended) and Ambulatory Care Unit at PCH (Winner)

Individual of the Year: Rachel Sinclair at Hinchingbrooke (Highly Commended) and Vicente Jaranilla at PCH (Winner)

Unsung Hero of the Year: Tracy Crowley at Hinghingbrooke (Highly Commended) and Edgardo Almiranez at PCH (Winner)

Lesley Edwards picks up her award

Putting Patients First: Liezl Rossouw and Kate Mitchell at PCH and Julia Blower at PCH and the Breast Team who work cross-site (Winners)

Caring and Compassionate: Sarah Choudhary at PCH and Lynn Reilly and Jane Cooper at PCH (Highly Commended) and David Hopkins at PCH (Winner)

Working Positively Together: Tom Payne, Karen Peat and Michael Lyons at PCH, and Leanne Shaw and Gemma Thomson at PCH (Highly Commended) and Fast Track Prostate Service working cross-site (Winners)

Actively Respectful: Tausif Khan who works cross-site (Highly Commended) and Anticoagulation Specialist Nurse Team at Hinchingbrooke (Winner)

Liezl Rossouw and Kate Mitchell with their awards

Improve and Develop: Helen Hutchings who works cross-site and Simon Howard, who also works cross-site (Highly Commended) and Respiratory Investigations Team at Hinchingbrooke (Winner)

Hospital Hero for Peterborough: Sindie Sigola (Highly Commended) and Lesley Edwards (Winner)

Hospital Hero for Hinchingbrooke: Thomas Pollard (Highly Commended) and Anthony Bararbas (Winner)

Hospital Hero for Stamford: Amy Fisher (Winner)

Outstanding Achievement Recognition Award: Andy Mills and Alec Dearden (Winners)

CREWS: Cardiac Unit at PCH, Maternity Inpatients at PCH and Amazon ward at PCH (Winners).

Sindie Sigola picks up her award