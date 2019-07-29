Peterborough cancer services given top marks for quality

Staff from the Haematology/Oncology Ward and the Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre at Peterborough City Hospital are celebrating after being awarded the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM).

Haematology/Oncology Ward manager Laura Doyle said: “We are so proud to have achieved MQEM. Providing the best possible support we can for our patients and their families is important to every member of our team.”

In meeting MQEM standards, the teams have demonstrated to patients that their environment is respectful of people’s privacy and gives choice and control to people using the service.

Lisa Deacon from the Cancer Wellbeing Service at the Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre said: “We are very pleased to have achieved this recognition. We aim to create an environment that is warm and welcoming.

“This is another step towards enhancing the centre, using feedback from clients. Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who work so hard to ensure every person who comes through our doors feels welcome and supported when they need it the most.”

MQEM is the first assessment tool of its kind in the UK and was developed in collaboration with more than 400 people living with cancer, numerous stakeholders, and the Department of Health.

Louise Osborne, partnership quality lead at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “I’d like to congratulate both teams who work so hard to ensure patients feel comfortable and supported whilst undergoing treatment. To have achieved MQEM is testimony to the commitment and passion of all involved. It is a great achievement and very well deserved.”

Dr Kanchan Rege, medical director at the North West Anglia Foundation Trust, said: “Receiving such an award from Macmillan Cancer Support acknowledges the enormous effort of both teams in ensuring they reach the highest possible standards in patient care. I am very proud to receive such recognition within our trust.”

Macmillan is almost entirely funded by donations. For information, support or just someone to talk to, call 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.