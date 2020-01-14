Peterborough and Cambridgeshire residents asked to help shape local health priorities

Have your say

People across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are invited to help shape the priorities and work for Healthwatch, the independent champion for people using health and social care services.

The organisation has set out five big issues to work on over the next five years and is asking the public to make sure the priorities are right.

Health news

Local health and social care services are facing big challenges – including more people needing help with long-term health conditions, as well as big funding pressures.

So Healthwatch wants to make sure local people’s views and needs are fully taken into account by the people developing health and care services in our area.

Its five priorities for 2020-2025 are:

. Promoting independence and self-care

. GPs, dentists, pharmacies and other primary care services

. Social care and integrated support services

. Mental health services for children, young people and adults

. Involving local people in changing and redesigning services.

You can read more about the Healthwatch strategy on its website: www.healthwatchpeterborough.co.uk.

The consultation lasts until Sunday, February 23.

Have your say

. Take part in the online survey at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FutureHWCP/.

. Come along to Peterborough Community Forum on Thursday, January 23, 10am to noon, at Stanground Community Centre, Whittlesey Road, Peterborough, PE2 8QS.

. Call Healthwatch on 0330 355 1285, email enquiries@healthwatchcambspboro.co.uk or text 07520 635 176.