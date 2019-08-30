Peterborough and Cambridgeshire NHS trust receives top rating from regulator

An NHS trust which delivers services in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by the national regulator.

The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission after a recent inspection.

Trust chief executive Matthew Winn said: “I am incredibly proud that the Care Quality Commission has rated our trust ‘Outstanding’.

“Staff across the trust have worked hard to develop innovative and accessible services for local residents and this rating reflects their dedication and passion for delivering the very best outcomes for the communities we serve.

“I was delighted the CQC recognised what I witness all the time, that our staff are caring and compassionate in the way they provide care to local residents - all of our local teams have so much to be proud about.”

The trust runs community health services for children and young people, community dental services (including the dental access centre in Midgate), community health sexual health services (including the iCaSH in Priestgate) and community health services for adults.

Tracey Cooper, the trust’s service director for ambulatory services, said: “Our staff are making a real difference on a daily basis to the quality of people’s lives, enabling them to access care in innovative ways closer to home or in their local community; often avoiding the need for hospital-based care.

“I am so pleased that their commitment and achievements have been recognised by the Care Quality Commission - I couldn’t be prouder.”

John Peberdy, service director of Children & Young People’s Services, added: “Ensuring children get the very best start in life and supporting families to achieve this is at the centre of all we do.

“The complex levels of care delivered, including in the home setting, and the commitment from staff to putting families first is simply phenomenal. I look forward to continuing to build on this fantastic rating from the Care Quality Commission and commend staff across our services for their ongoing passion and commitment.”