Paws for thought: Tickets on sale for Puppy Yoga classes now available in Peterborough - with up to eight dogs
Innovative twist on classic Indian exercise is ‘great for both humans and puppies’
Anyone looking to improve their physical health while spending time with adorable puppies is likely to go barking mad for a new class starting up in the city.
The brainchild of Nidhi Panchal, Puppy Yoga combines the physical and often spiritual virtues of yoga with the mental and emotional benefits associated with playing with pups.
Nidhi told the Peterborough Telegraph that those coming along do not have to be experienced or proficient in yoga:“You don’t have to be a yoga enthusiast,” she insisted; “it’s beginner’s level yoga, with easy, relaxed poses and exercises.”
Most Popular
She went on to explain the benefits of having cute little pups joining in with the 35 to 40-minute sessions:
“Having puppies running around brings a smile to your face,” she said. “It really helps with your mental health.”
Nidhi, who works full-time as a pharmacist at Peterborough City Hospital, drew comparisons with the increasingly widespread use of therapy dogs within the NHS.
“Animal therapy is one of those things that’s proven to have beneficial effects on the mind,” she said.
The 27-year-old is keen to point out how much the puppies – which are provided by licensed breeders or loving homes – benefit from the sessions. “It’s great for both humans and puppies,” she enthused.
“At the age of eight weeks onwards, they [puppies] need exposure to new sounds, colours, textures, new humans. This class helps their development; helps them become more friendly and more confident.”
Nidhi ran an initial trial session earlier this month at the Ultimate Performance Lifestyle physiotherapy practice in Westwood. The class was made of one experienced yoga teacher, 14 people and eight puppies.
“It went well,” Nidhi said; “everybody was laughing in the class and having a good time.”
Nidhi, 27, hopes that she will be able to run more regular classes, up to twice a month going forward, and that she will be able to work with different puppy breeds.
The next Puppy Yoga classes are scheduled to run on 3 and 10 December.
Tickets are currently available to book online via Eventbrite, although a designated Peterborough Puppy Yoga website is due to launch within the next fortnight.