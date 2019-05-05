Patients fall in love with Peterborough City Hospital therapy dog Zorro

Therapy dog Zorro has visited Peterborough City Hospital for his first familiarisation visit, and the staff and patients who met him have fallen in love.

Part of a new incentive called ‘Pets As Therapy’, Zorro is the first dog to visit Peterborough City Hospital, but it is hoped he has paved the way for many more such visits in the future.

Zorro was a huge hit with patients and staff

Making the announcement at its Public Board meeting in Stamford, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust CEO Caroline Walker said: “The staff and patients at Peterborough City Hospital were delighted to meet Zorro, who has already made quite an impression at Hinchingbrooke and Stamford hospitals.

“It was wonderful to see how Zorro lifted the spirits of our patients who were well enough to meet, pet and thoroughly enjoy his company.

“I would like to thank Zorro’s owner, Paddy, for training as a ‘Pets As Therapy’ volunteer, and choosing to support our trust’s hospitals in the process.”

The trust is looking to build up a network of ‘Pets As Therapy’ volunteers for the future so that they can provide comfort and a welcome distraction for patients as part of their recovery in hospital, and hope that Zorro, and many like him, will be visiting Peterborough City Hospital again in the near future.