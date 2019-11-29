Patients at GP practices in Peterborough and Whittlesey offered appointments at either site

Patients at two GP practices have been offered appointments at either site.

In July, Stanground Surgery in Peterborough Road and The New Queen Street Surgery in Whittlesey merged with Lakeside Healthcare.

Stanground Surgery EMN-191018-173132009

Now, patients can receive appointments at either surgery, depending on availability.

In a message on the websites of both practices, it stated: “As from the 1st July 2019, The New Queen Street and Stanground surgeries merged with Lakeside Healthcare. Prior to the merger both individual practices operated as separate sites, but since the merger has taken place we are now recognised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as one united practice The New Queen Street Stanground Surgeries.

“Due to this change the partners have been looking into how we can standardise the care we provide across the two sites, along with optimising the appointments we offer and improving the healthcare we provide.

“We have therefore taken the decision to allow the free flow of our patients between the two surgeries. Therefore you may now be offered an appointment at either site, depending on availability. In the case of an emergency, an appointment may be limited to a specific site.”