Patient from Peterborough among the first to receive pioneering heart treatment

A medical patient from Peterborough is among the first to receive a pioneering treatment for heart valve disease.

Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge is the only hospital in the east of England, and one of a few in the UK, using Trilogy valve technology to treat aortic valve regurgitation.

A spokesperson for Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “So far, five patients from Peterborough, Essex, Hertfordshire, Huntingdon and Suffolk have had a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), a minimally-invasive procedure to treat aortic regurgitation, at the UK’s leading heart and lung hospital.

The team performing a TAVI procedure.

“The treatment has given them a new lease of life without the need to travel to London or undergo much riskier open heart surgery.”

Mary Baker (79) from Hertfordshire was one of them. She was treated at the hospital in May 2025 and has described herself as ‘feeling a thousand percent better’.

The spokesperson continued: “Mary had a leaky heart valve which meant blood was flowing the wrong way through her heart. This is called aortic valve regurgitation and causes severe breathlessness, chest pain, fatigue and a build-up of fluid.

“Deemed too risky for open heart surgery, she had a transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), a minimally-invasive procedure where a new type of valve was fitted into her heart.”

Mary commented: “I was so short of breath all the time – I could barely walk a few yards without stopping and even talking to people was hard.

“Since having the procedure, friends have said they can tell the difference, even just by talking to me over the phone. I’ve just started driving again and I’m very much looking forward to getting back to playing golf and going to the gym.”

Mary had the treatment on a Monday and was home by teatime on the Wednesday. She said she would ‘recommend TAVI without a shadow of a doubt’, adding: “Open heart surgery is very invasive but with the TAVI I had no pain and bounced back quickly.

“I’d encourage others not to worry about having this procedure, it wasn’t as bad as going to the dentist, and there were lots of people looking after me and reassuring me.”

Dr Charis Costopoulos, Clinical Lead for Non-Coronary Intervention and Consultant Cardiologist in Coronary and Structural Intervention at Royal Papworth Hospital, said: “We’re extremely proud to be able to offer the Trilogy valve system to our patients.

“These patients now can have definitive treatment here. Previously, people who were deemed inoperable would bounce in and out of hospital with little quality of life between admissions. It also means that high-risk patients who would otherwise have surgical aortic valve replacement as their only option can now be treated minimally invasively, resulting in reduced hospital length of stay and much quicker recovery.

“The fact that we have been selected as one of a handful of centres that can access this technology is a testament of the hard work of everyone involved in expanding and growing our TAVI programme to one of the biggest in the county.”