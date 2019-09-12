Open days to find out about Peterborough retirement housing

Cross Keys Care is offering people the opportunity to find out more about its retirement housing provision, as well as additional services to support older people, at its open days this September.

The care arm of local housing association Cross Keys Homes is throwing open its doors to enable those who are interested, together with their family, the opportunity to find out more about living in its extra care housing schemes.

The open day at Lapwing Apartments in Matley, Orton Brimbles, will be held on Wednesday, September 18 between 10am and 2.30pm, while Kingfisher Court in Thistle Drive, Stanground, will be open on Thursday, September 26 between 10am and 2.30pm.

Extra care housing offers people the opportunity to live independently in a high spec apartment in a friendly community, while benefiting from the on-site care team who can support with day-to-day living tasks.

There will also be the opportunity on the day to find out more about the other housing options and support services available to older people, such as retirement housing communities, where people benefit from the support of a scheme manager, along with social activities.

For those who cannot make the open days, you can visit www.crosskeyshomes.co.uk/care or call 01733 385000.

Cross Keys Care’s community care service, Kingfisher Court and Lapwing Apartments extra care schemes have all been rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.