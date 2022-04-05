Only three in five staff at Peterborough hospital trust happy with standard of care

Peterborough City Hospital.

The poll has revealed a drop in satisfaction with care standards, while concern over workforce numbers, discontent with pay and work-related stress were also highlighted by health service workers nationally.

At North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, 61% of staff who responded to the 2021 survey said that if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided by their organisation.

This was down significantly from 72% the year before, according to the report, which included responses from 2,980 staff at the trust.

It reflected the picture across England as a whole, where 68% of staff said they would feel happy with the standard of care provided for a loved one – down from 74% in 2020.

Of the survey respondents at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals, just 23% said there are enough staff at their organisation for them to do their job properly – a considerable drop from 35% in 2020.

Some 52% of staff had felt unwell as a result of work-related stress in the previous 12 months, while 38% often or always felt burnt out because of their job.

And roughly 63% said they feel enthusiastic about their job, compared to 74% a year earlier.

Louise Tibbert, Chief People Officer for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust,

which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals,

said: “We are mindful that, like all NHS Trusts, these results reflect the way our hardworking teams are feeling having completed a second year of working in our

hospitals in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But we are not using that as an excuse for these results. We want to use this feedback to develop additional ways to ensure our staff feel more valued, supported and encouraged to get involved in the way we run our hospitals.

“While it is disappointing to see this deterioration, our commitment to improve is strong. We have worked in unprecedented conditions in the last 24 months, and our

staff have shown incredible resilience and commitment to our organisation despite facing extreme and often unpredictable challenges. We hope the coming year will be

a more positive one as we develop new ways to help us deliver the best care for our patients and look after our staff.”

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, said the national figures – which show more than half of NHS staff feel burnt out at the end of their working day and four in five feel there aren’t enough staff in their organisation – will “do nothing to reassure the public”.

She added: “Nursing staff have sent a clear message they’re exhausted and that staff shortages are undermining their efforts to give safe and effective care.

“This is a stark reminder of the impact of tens of thousands of nursing vacancies.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents trusts, said the overall picture is unsurprising due to the “unprecedented pressure” placed on NHS staff throughout the pandemic.

“The fall in staff morale is a real cause for concern,” he said.

The 2021 survey also reveals that just 33% of NHS workers across England are satisfied with their level of pay – it was 29% at Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals.

It comes amid growing anger among unions over the pay of NHS workers.

Em Wilkinson-Brice, acting chief people officer for the NHS in England, said: “The NHS is nothing without the commitment and dedication of its staff.

“That has never been clearer than over the last two years as they have cared for over 660,000 Covid patients and rolled out the world leading NHS Covid vaccination programme, all while dealing with record levels of pressure in other parts of the health service.