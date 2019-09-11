Nurse recruitment day at Peterborough City Hospital

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust is inviting nurses and healthcare assistants to a special recruitment event at Peterborough City Hospital on Saturday, September 21 from 10am to 2pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet current staff members working in emergency and medicine and take a look around departments.

There will also be information on current vacancies at Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals.

Helen Hutchings, lead for nurse education, recruitment and retention, said: “This is a great opportunity for nursing professionals to meet our dedicated teams and find out why North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust is such a great place to work.

“We are specifically looking to recruit to nursing role in emergency and medicine and will be holding job interviews throughout the day, giving attendees the exciting opportunity to walk away with a job offer on the day.

“We are looking forward to welcoming potential new recruits to help us continue to provide high quality care to all of our patients.”

There will also be the chance for students looking to pursue nursing as a career to find out more about university course entry requirements and the apprenticeship schemes available at the trust, including the new nursing associate role.

Attendees do not need to book but should bring along a CV if they wish to be considered for an on the day interview for a staff nurse position.

For more information, email nwangliaft.infonursingevent@nhs.net.