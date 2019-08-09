Nominate Peterborough’s Hospital Heroes

Residents are being asked to nominate their hospital heroes to recognise outstanding doctors, nurses, volunteers and other staff.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust has launched a public campaign to find the Hospital Heroes working at Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital.

The Hospital Heroes Public Recognition Awards are part of the Trust’s annual Outstanding Achievement Awards which take place in October. The Trust wants members of the public to tell them about the hospital staff or volunteers who went above and beyond the call of duty to make your hospital visit memorable for all the right reasons. They want to hear why you think these people deserve extra recognition, so that they can be honoured at the annual awards ceremony.

The Trust runs the three hospitals which serve approximately 700,000 residents living in Cambridgeshire, South Lincolnshire and the neighbouring counties.

The deadline to nominate your Hospital Hero is Friday August 23 2019. To nominate, send in details of the staff member you would like to put forward for an award, including their name, department and hospital they work at. Please also ensure you include full details as to why you are nominating them. Send your nomination to nwangliaft.communications@nhs.net or click here to visit the website for details and a nomination form. You can also pick up a form at the hospital sites.

The Outstanding Achievement Awards are kindly sponsored by System C and Althea.