NHS needs more men in Peterborough to start donating blood in 2020

There is a vital need for more men in Peterborough to start donating blood because of a serious imbalance in the gender of new donors.

During 2019, 42 per cent of new donors in Peterborough were men. Until the end of November, 266 women started donating blood in Peterborough compared to 197 men, which reflects a wider national trend.

More male blood donors are needed in Peterborough

The NHS said this is a concern because men have higher iron levels and only men’s blood can be used for some transfusions and products. Without more men starting to give blood, stocks will come under increasing pressure in future years.

Throughout January, NHS Blood and Transplant is running a national campaign with Peterborough one of the target areas for new male donors. NHSBT is aiming for 48 per cent of all new donors in Peterborough to be male during 2020.

Mike Stredder, head of donor recruitment for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “All our donors are amazing. But we need more men to start donating blood in Peterborough during the new year.

“Men’s blood can be used in extraordinary, lifesaving ways, but we don’t have enough new male donors coming forward. This is not about recruiting as many donors as possible – it’s about getting the right gender mix.

“If you can’t find an appointment right away don’t worry – your blood will do extraordinary things if you donate in a few weeks instead.”

To become a blood donor visit www.blood.co.uk.