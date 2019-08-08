New report shines light on biggest health wish for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire patients

Patients in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire want to be listened to by health professionals – especially those with long-term conditions who are often experts in their own health.

A new report from Healthwatch into people’s views on improving local NHS services shows that good communication is really important to patients.

People want health professionals to acknowledge their own knowledge and experience about their condition and to listen.

Eight hundred people across the region gave their views to Healthwatch. Most want face-to-face meetings and they also want emails and letters about their health in simple, plain English with no complicated medical jargon.

One heart and lung patient said: “… the letter of the report could have been written in language a normal person could understand and not in medical terms. A lot more care could go into explaining the results.”

To read the full report, visit: https://www.healthwatchpeterborough.co.uk/what-would-you-do/.

If you would like to give your views, or need information about local NHS services, Healthwatch, the independent champion for people using health and social care services, wants to hear from you.

You can get in touch via: https://www.healthwatchpeterborough.co.uk/feedback-on-care/.

Alternatively, you can call 0330 355 1285 or email enquiries@healthwatchcambspboro.co.uk.