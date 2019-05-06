New public governors for Peterborough, Stamford and Hinchingbrooke hospitals

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees Peterborough City Hospital, is planning to recruit six new public governors to sit on the Executive Board.

Making the announcement at the trust’s recent Public Board meeting, chief executive Caroline Walker said: “We are looking to recruit six new public governors to represent our members and patients across all three of constituency areas.

“This includes three public governors to represent the Greater Peterborough Constituency, two to represent Huntingdonshire and one to represent the Stamford/South Lincolnshire Constituency.

“These six new public governors would sit at Executive Board meetings and oversee decisions made by the trust for our three hospitals: Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford.

“We will not be holding an election in the Greater Peterborough Constituency as we have attracted three governor nominees to the three available positions; however, there is still the need to hold elections in Huntingdonshire and Stamford/South Lincolnshire constituencies due to attracting more nominees for the positions available in both areas.”

For people interested in becoming a public governor, the deadline for voting is May 15. Interested parties should contact the trust through its website: www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk.