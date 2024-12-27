New Peterborough app will help carers doing vital work in the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bridgit makes all the information available to carers in one place

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new AI-enabled carer support platform called ‘Bridgit’ has been launched providing a one-stop-shop to help carers in Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council have worked together along with Health colleagues, voluntary partners and carers themselves to configure the platform to the needs of people in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridgit automatically updates itself and streamlines all the information available to carers into one easy to use portal. It uses AI to create a bespoke experience for each user, meaning they don’t get swamped with irrelevant information.

The app is designed to help carers carrying out vital work in Peterborough

Bridgit can be used without having to create an account but there is an option for carers to sign up for fortnightly emails and there’s also a carer support coach you can contact via WhatsApp.

Carers can create their own self-help plan in seconds and find out how to get personal advice, find local events, support and services. Examples include how to get support in your caring role, carer assessments, care providers, emergency planning, end of caring role, how to manage work/life/carer balance, carers allowance, cost of living, mental health and much more.

Councillor Dr Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for adults and health at Peterborough City Council, said: “Our friends and family members can care for us in so many ways, often supporting our mental, emotional and physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that those who fulfil carer roles can easily feel overwhelmed by the sheer scale of information out there. As a GP, I know first-hand that carer breakdown and exhaustion is sadly very common - we need to do all we can to support carers to stop this happening. That’s why we’ve co-produced this alongside our partners and carers themselves to deliver everything they need in one place.

“And as well as helping carers we know about; we are shouting about Bridgit so that it’s accessed by the hundreds of residents we know in the city who fulfil caring roles without accessing support or making themselves known to local services.”

Access Bridgit online at https://bridgit.care/support/pb?t=pbcc