New mental health staff for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire promised by Conservatives

New specialist mental health staff will be recruited in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire under plans set out by the Conservatives

Ahead of the opening on Sunday of their party conference in Manchester, the Conservatives announced £70 million in funding for 12 pilot areas to revamp their local mental health services.

The party said the investment would enable them to recruit a combined 1,000 staff with expertise in a range of issues from eating disorders and alcohol addiction through to complex mental health difficulties such as psychosis or bipolar disorder.

It forms part of the Government’s commitment to raise spending on mental health services by £2.3 billion a year under the NHS long term plan.

Mental health minister Nadine Dorries said: “Today’s announcement will pave the way for a huge step-change in how the health service supports those with mental health issues in their communities.

“We know there are many causes behind mental illness - including significant life changes, problems at work or addiction - so it is only right that the NHS brings services together to serve patients in their communities.”