New chief executive at Peterborough and Cambridgeshire's ambulance service

A new chief executive has been appointed at the East of England Ambulance Service.

Dorothy Hosein, who had been carrying out the role on an interim basis since November 1, 2018, will now take on the role on a full-time basis.

Ms Hosein has previously worked at a number of hospitals, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Ann Radmore, regional director for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the East of England, said: “Dorothy came into the East of England Ambulance Service Trust on an interim basis last year and kick-started a programme of improvement, so I’m delighted that she has now been appointed as the permanent chief executive.

"I believe that Dorothy and Nicola will make a strong team to see through the changes needed in the organisation and to lead the trust’s improvement journey – both in relation to the services it provides for patients in the East of England and for its dedicated staff."

The trust is currently rated as 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission and has had to cope with severe pressure on the NHS, with ambulances left waiting for hours outside Peterborough City Hospital to hand over patients.

Nicola Scrivings, chair of the trust, said: “I am very pleased to announce that Dorothy Hosein has been appointed as our permanent CEO. Since joining the trust just over a year ago Dorothy has had a very positive focus on patient centred care, championing the need to ensure that our patients are at the heart of decision making.

"I believe that this has been recognised by our staff and our external stakeholders alike.”

Ms Hosein said: “I am delighted to be joining EEAST on a permanent basis. Over the last year I have been proud to lead such a fantastic group of people – including both staff and volunteers.

"We are currently developing our Corporate Strategy which sets out an exciting vision for how we will continue to deliver high quality patient care while also supporting our people in the very challenging jobs that they do every day.”