New chair for ambulance trust

A new chairman of the East of England Ambulance Service has been appointed.

Nicola Scrivings, will succeed Interim Chair, Nigel Beverley, who has been in the post since July.

Nicola joins from Cambridgeshire Community Services (CCS) NHS Trust, where she has been the Trust’s chair since January 2015. Prior to that she was a Non-Executive Director with the Trust.

Nicola said: “I am very excited to become the new chair of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust. I have already met many enthusiastic and committed colleagues who are absolutely focused on providing excellent care for people who need our support. I will make it my priority to spend time out and about, hearing directly from staff and volunteers on their thoughts on the challenges and priorities facing the Trust.”