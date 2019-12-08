National award win for dental hygienist from Peterborough

Gulab Singh from Peterborough has won the Best Dental Hygienist award at the Oral Health Awards 2019 at the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington.

Gulab, who works at Wensleydale Dental Practice in Huntingdon, has been involved in many projects in and around Peterborough and has written articles on highlighting abuse and neglect through dental awareness.

Gulab Singh with his award

He has also attended schools, Sikh temples and Shelter homes to provide oral hygiene education, while he is chairman for the British Society of Dental Hygiene and Therapy in the Eastern region.

Gulab, who is an active member of the Sikh community in Peterborough, gives credit for his success to his wife Manpreet Kaur, his four children, his uncle Daljit Singh and the rest of his family who have always supported him throughout his career.