Movember event at Peterborough City Hospital to discuss prostate cancer

Staff and patients from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) will be teaming up for a special Movember research event at Peterborough City Hospital this month.

‘Let’s Talk Prostate!’ is being held from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Friday, November 29 at Peterborough City Hospital. Everyone is welcome to attend for the free activities, including talks taking place over the lunchtime period in the Denis Bracey Room and a pop-up research marketplace in the Main Atrium throughout the day.

Visitors can drop by for a spot of lunch and hear from prostate cancer experts from Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Peterborough City Hospital who will be talking about the life-changing research that is happening across the region. Attendees will also be able to hear from a patient who has already taken part in a cancer research study who will be speaking about their experience and answering questions.

NHS and NIHR staff will also be on hand throughout the day for a friendly chat about research and there will be volunteers from Macmillan Cancer Support and Prostate Cancer UK. There will also be general information available about prostate health and men’s health conditions.

To book your place visit www.lets-talk-prostate.eventbrite.co.uk, call 01603 287482 or email crneastern.ppi@nihr.ac.uk.

Caroline Walker, chief executive for North West Anglia NHS Foundation, said: “It is our aim to ensure that all our patients have the opportunity to find out about the research happening in our trust.

“With the help of the team from the NIHR who provide funding and support for many studies, this event gives us a valuable chance to showcase what is happening here and with our partners across the region so that more patients and members of the public can get involved.”

Movember is an annual nationwide campaign which takes place throughout the month of November to help raise awareness of prostate cancer and other men’s health conditions.

The NIHR is the UK’s largest funder of health and social care research.

For more information visit www.nihr.ac.uk.