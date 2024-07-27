Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 50 GP practices have already signed up to the ‘Your Healthier Future’ programme

A new programme has been launched to prevent health and circulatory disease in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, the local Integrated Care Board (ICB), has launched ‘Your Healthier Future’, an ambitious programme made possible through public health money from Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next two years, ‘Your Healthier Future’ will help people who are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease to reduce their chances of becoming seriously ill – as well as support those people who already have heart or circulatory disease.

A new programme has been launched to prevent health and circulatory disease in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The programme aims to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease in people aged 74 and under, helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Heart and circulatory disease, also known collectively as cardiovascular disease (CVD), causes around 25% of deaths in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Royston.

Nearly 100,000 local people are thought to be living with CVD, and around 128,000 have already been diagnosed with one of its biggest risk factors, high blood pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 50 practices have already signed up to ‘Your Healthier Future’, helping their patients who may be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease to access important support.

People at higher risk may be offered medication to reduce their cholesterol and blood pressure and get additional opportunities for free NHS Health Checks, which is a specific programme designed to identify cardiovascular risks.

This will be alongside the opportunity to take part in free activities to help them manage their weight, fitness and overall health.

As part of the launch of the programme, people registered with participating practices who are at high risk of CVD or who have a family history of high cholesterol will be offered NHS health checks as well as treatment to reduce cholesterol levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jessica Randall-Carrick, Clinical Co-Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention with NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, part of the ICS, said: “We know cardiovascular disease is one of our area’s biggest killers, particularly in those communities that face higher deprivation or are from certain ethnic groups.

“We want to help all local people live healthier, longer lives, regardless of where they live or what their background is. That’s why we’re thrilled to launch ‘Your Healthier Future’, to reduce people’s risk of getting cardiovascular disease, whilst supporting those who already have a heart or circulatory illness.”

After the initial phase of the programme has been rolled out, people whose medical records suggest they may be at high risk of CVD will also be contacted directly by their practice to gain some further insights.

During this phase, some people may receive a text from their practice asking them about things like their weight and height, lifestyle factors like smoking and exercise, and whether they have any family history of heart disease or stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The text message will also include information about all the support, groups and health coaches that are available.

People will be invited to share information about their preferred first language and ethnicity so that they can be offered services that are best suited for their needs – helping all local communities to get equitable access to healthcare.

People do not have to respond to this text message if they don’t want to, or can choose to respond to those questions they are comfortable with, and can still take part in the programme without sharing any or all of the requested information.

Mike Robinson, interim Director of Public Health for Peterborough City Council, said: “We are actively working with partners to develop healthy and sustainable communities and supporting residents who are at risk from serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease.